Supporters get out of control at Akhilesh’s Azamgarh rally

Supporters of Akhilesh Yadav again went out of control at his Azamgarh election meeting on Wednesday.

They tore the curtains. When the police lathicharged them, they also threw stones at the police. Somehow the matter was controlled.

According to reports, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reached Gopalpur and Sadar Assemblies to address public meetings in favour of Azamgarh Lok Sabha candidate Dharmendra Yadav.

Advertisement

First he reached Baghaila Tal in Bilariaganj of Gopalpur Assembly to address the public meeting. There the enthusiasm of the workers increased so much that they tried to break the barricades and move towards the stage.

After this, Akhilesh Yadav reached Bhaduli of Sadar Assembly to address the public meeting. Here too a stampede like situation occurred due to the workers. The workers tore the curtains at the venue. After which the police lathicharged the workers.

Since Sunday last, SP workers have been creating ruckus at the election meeting of Akhilesh Yadav. In Prayagraj, the joint election meeting of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav had to be cancelled due to workers unruly behaviour.