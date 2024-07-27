Sunita Kejriwal calls for change in Haryana ahead of Assembly elections

Addressing a ‘Badlaav Sabha’ (public meeting for change) in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar on Saturday, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, called for a change in the condition of Haryana if the party is voted into power in the forthcoming Haryana assembly elections.

She promised that if elected, the party would provide free, round-the-clock electricity, high-quality education, healthcare facilities, financial support for women, and employment opportunities for the youth.

Sunita further criticised the incumbent Haryana government, claiming that it is not interested in development work. She contended that the public pays taxes on everything, they have the right to expect the government to provide basic facilities like quality education, good medical care, electricity, and water.

Advertisement

AAP’s Haryana president Sushil Gupta alleged that corruption is rampant in Haryana. He further claimed that various scams were orchestrated by the ruling BJP government.

He took a jibe at the government for failing to address issues such as MSP for farmers, jobs to the unemployed, and healthcare and education facilities in the state.

Earlier, the AAP had announced five guarantees for the state during a rally in Panchkula. These guarantees include 24-hour free electricity supply, establishing Mohalla clinics based on the Delhi and Punjab models, free education in government schools with upgraded infrastructure, Rs 1,000 per month for women, and employment opportunities for the unemployed youth in the state.