Sunita Kejriwal appeals to Haryana voters for support to AAP

Sunita Kejriwal appealed to the people of Haryana to vote and support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a political rally on Sunday at Sohna, Faridabad, the wife of National Convenor of the AAP Arvind Kejriwal criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana government over its unfulfilled promises and neglect to the state’s development needs.

She said that the BJP has nothing to do with the development of the state. “There is a sports stadium in Sohna but without any facilities. There is no coach. What is the point of having such a stadium? There is no government college. You have an Ayushman (Bharat) card for medical treatment but that is not accepted in private hospitals because the government does not make payment to the private hospitals. So, what is the point in having such a facility,” she pointed out.

During her speech, Sunita presented five guarantees the AAP promises to implement if voted to power in the state. These include free and uninterrupted electricity, quality healthcare through Mohalla clinics, enhanced government schools, financial support to women, and employment opportunities for the youth.

She asserted that Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership would transform the state on the line of Delhi and Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana AAP state president Dr. Sushil Gupta lashed the state government for handling the unemployment and other issues. He claimed that the increase in the state budget in Delhi and the promotion of honesty among businessmen is proof of the party’s effective governance.

Listing the achievements of the AAP government in Delhi, Gupta said Arvind Kejriwal rendered bus travel free for women and regularised the employees in Delhi.

Haryana, he said, is number one in unemployment under the rule of the BJP government. Therefore, there is a need for change in the state. Only when Haryana’s son Arvind Kejriwal comes to power in Haryana will Haryana develop like Delhi and Punjab, added Gupta.