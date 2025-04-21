Sunday double murder involving uniformed personnel in Bengaluru shakes up Karnataka

Killing of two former uniformed personnel – including former Karnataka state DGP – by their wives — shook up the state even as police first detained and later arrested the alleged culprits, their better halves, on Sunday, and further investigations are on.

While former Karnataka DG and IG Om Prakash was allegedly murdered by his wife who stabbed him repeatedly with kitchen knife in anger after her husband gifted away a property to his sibling, in another case a 47-year old ex-serviceman Bolu Arab was allegedly murdered by his wife and son for framing ‘strict rules’ in the house and wanted an end to them.

The 68-year-old former DGP Om Prakash, a resident of posh HSR locality of central Bengaluru and originally hailing from Bihar’s Champaran district, was the DGP of the state in 2015 and retired in 2017, and settled in Bengaluru for post-retirement life. Police said that there was a record of family disputes between the couple, and that Sunday’s brawl between the two turned very violent, ending in the death of the former top cop of the state.

According to police, there was an altercation and heated argument between Om Prakash and his wife Pallavi at around 4 pm, when they were having a late lunch.

His wife turned violent and is said to have overpowered him, first beating him up with her bare hands and then picking up a kitchen knife and stabbing him repeatedly. She used two kitchen knives to stab him six times in the neck and the back of the head.

According to police, she allegedly sat and watched her husband wriggle in pain for ten minutes till he passed away.

After this, she called the wife of a retired police official, before she informed the police of the incident on 112. She allegedly told the wife of a retired police official that she killed her husband.

Investigators who rushed to the spot found blood stains on the plate on the dining table, which still had some food left on it. Their daughter Kruti, who was present in the house but was on the first floor, is not suspected of having been involved in the fight that took place downstairs.

DCP Southeast, Sarah Fathiema, questioned Pallavi, detained her, and took her to the police station, where she was later arrested.

The bone of contention and fight between the husband and wife is said to be a property that the former DGP Om Prakash gifted to one of his relatives, according to police.

Police officers told the media that the couple had a history of family quarrels. The couple used to have quarrels now and then, police said.

A police inspector, who knew the former DGP, said that he had received a call from him at around 3 pm, and he sounded cheerful. But the incident took place at around 4 pm. The former DGP’s son and daughter-in-law, who arrived later, have filed an FIR, police said.

While the killing of former DGP is being probed with property dispute as one of the motives, the killing of a former ex-serviceman, Bola Arab by his wife and son, Tabassum and Ravi, was due to the excessively strict living rules he imposed in the house.

A resident of Viveknagar, Bola Arab, was an ex-serviceman hailing from Maharashtra. According to police, Sameer called the helpline 112, to register a complaint that a six-member gang had broken into the house and fatally injured his father. DCP central, H Tekkanwar, and the Viveknagar police station officials visited the spot, but investigators had doubt over the story the son was telling.

During the interrogation of Sameer and his mother, Tabassum, the real story came out. Fed up with the excessive strictness, the mother-son duo planned to get rid of him. On Saturday, a day before his death, Bola Arab had given a tongue-lashing to his son for meeting his friends and also scolded his wife for their son’s behaviour.

Police investigators later told the media that the son bought sleeping pills and mixed them in his father’s dinner. First, the duo tried to smother him with a pillow, but when Bola woke and began to fight back, his son wrestled and finally strangled him in a fight lasting some ten minutes.

Sameer told the police that his father set very strict rules and always suspected everything. He never let him out to meet people outside and scolded his wife for every small thing. Tabassum is a housewife, and Sameer is a college student in a first-year degree course.