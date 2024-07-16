Sukhu govt can’t rule by suppressing media: Jai Ram Thakur

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur stated that the Sukhu government has resorted to dictatorship to conceal its failures, citing cases filed against journalists for disseminating news.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Thakur mentioned that the government now wants the media not to expose its anti-people policies. He pointed out that the Sukhu government was attempting to impose an undeclared emergency.

“It has been more than one and a half years since the Congress government was formed, and now the opposition, along with civil society and the media, will seek answers from it. People will come out more vocally against the government and tell the truth, naturally shown in the media. The government aims to impose such an emergency to prevent its failures from becoming public,” he said.

Advertisement

He added, “Congress wants to intimidate the fourth pillar of democracy that reports news against it. They forget that they cannot rule by intimidation.”

Thakur questioned Congress’s promise of creating five lakh jobs, noting, “One-third of the government’s tenure is almost over. How many people have been employed? Why haven’t pending results been released? Why can’t orchardists decide apple prices? Why are youths losing jobs? Why aren’t outsourced employees paid on time? Why hasn’t cow dung been purchased yet? Why aren’t farmers’ milk purchases guaranteed by Congress?”

He further asked, “Why aren’t all women aged 18-60 receiving ‘Samman Nidhi’? These are questions the people of the state will ask government representatives at every turn. Answering them will be difficult for the government, which is now targeting the media to stifle public outcry.”

He claimed, “Preparations are underway to cut more benefits like power subsidies. There are widespread social media reports that the government will end the half-fare concession for women on HRTC. The PDS is also in the government’s crosshairs. Since taking power, the Sukhu government has been shutting down schemes. For the first time in the state, a government is taking away existing facilities instead of providing new ones.”