Suicide by businessman in Model Town with divorce case pending in court

A 40-year-old businessman committed suicide at his house in the Model Town area of North West Delhi in the middle of a divorce case pending in court, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Puneet Khurana, was found lying on the bed in an irresponsive state with a ligature mark over his neck indicating that he had committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling.

The family of the deceased claimed that he was not on good terms with his wife, who he married in 2016.

He spoke to her on the phone before taking the extreme step. According to the police, the conversation was centred on the bakery business.

The bereaved family disclosed that the wife of the deceased recorded her conversation with him and shared it with her relatives. The cops, who recovered Khurana’s phone, called his wife for questioning.

The family also claimed that before taking the drastic step, Puneet Khurana, in a video message, accused his wife and in-laws of harassment. They complained that the police have not handed them Puneet’s phone containing the video message.

The family has filed a complaint against the wife of the deceased and her family. The police are currently investigating the allegations.