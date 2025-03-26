Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Youth found dead inside police station campus in Birbhum

Senior officers of Birbhum police are scanning the CCTV footage of the police station. A civic volunteer saw him hanging inside the campus and rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Statesman News Service | BIRBHUM | March 26, 2025 12:51 pm

Youth found dead inside police station campus in Birbhum

(Representational Image)

Samir Let (24) of Rampurhat committed suicide by hanging inside the campus of Sainthia police station in Birbhum District. This incident has created a stir as to why someone staying as far as 51 kilometre away, come to a police station to commit suicide.

Senior officers of Birbhum police are scanning the CCTV footage of the police station. A civic volunteer saw him hanging inside the campus and rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the Sainthia Police have started an investigation.

Advertisement

Rampurhat police have also visited his house and interrogated the deceased’s family members, including his wife. Locals claimed that a kangaroo court was organised on that day and he was not happy with the outcome.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

KMC seeks police help for vector control

The health department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation has written to the commissioner of the city police seeking help for better coordination of local police in carrying out vector control activities in houses that pose threats of dengue in their neighbourhood.