Sufficient wheat stock available to undertake market interventions: Centre

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah on Thursday held a high-level meeting to review the prices of essential commodities.

The position of wheat stocks and prices was taken up for detailed discussion. About 266 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat has been procured till 18 June in Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2024, against a procurement of 262 LMT in RMS 2023.

After meeting the requirement for Public Distribution System (PDS) and other Welfare Schemes, which is about 184 LMT, sufficient stock of wheat is available to undertake market interventions, as and when required.

The Union Minister directed that a close watch be kept on the prices of wheat and suitable policy interventions undertaken to ensure price stability for the consumers of the country, officials said.