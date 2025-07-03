Nine Uttam Yadav Gang members arrested in Hazaribagh while plotting major crime

In a major crackdown, Hazaribagh Police arrested nine members of the notorious Uttam Yadav Gang who were allegedly planning a serious criminal act in the St. Columba’s College Road area of the city.

The arrests were made following a swift response to a tipoff received by the district police on July 2.

Acting on the intelligence, the police launched a special operation under the leadership of SDPO Sadar Amit Anand. During intensified anti-crime checking near Carmel School turning towards the bus stand, a black Pulsar motorcycle followed by a Grand Vitara SUV was spotted. When signalled to stop, the suspects tried to flee towards the Wells Ground through a muddy path. Police teams quickly surrounded the area and nabbed seven suspects on the spot.

During interrogation, the arrested men confessed to being active members of the Uttam Yadav gang. Based on their disclosure, two more accused involved in the June 22 Shri Jewellers firing incident—Nitish Kumar and Badal Kumar Singh—were later arrested from Karamtoli in Ranchi.

The police recovered a cache of arms and other materials used in the earlier firing incident, including a 9mm pistol, a 7.65mm pistol, nine live rounds of ammunition of various calibers, one Grand Vitara (JH01FN 8668), one Pulsar motorcycle (JH01DE 5443), a red printed scarf used during the crime, and eight mobile phones.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shakti Giri alias Psycho Tiger (24), Manish Yadav (20), Mukesh Kumar Soni (22), Rahul Kumar Verma (21), Shubham Agarwal (19), Golu Kumar (21), and Ravi Roushan Kumar (23), all residents of various localities in Chatra district. The other two—Nitish Kumar and Badal Kumar Singh—hail from Hazaribagh district.