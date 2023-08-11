# India

Sudarshan News Resident Editor arrested over misleading tweet: Gurugram police

IANS | New Delhi | August 11, 2023 8:24 pm

Sudarshan News Resident Editor arrested over misleading tweet: Gurugram police (photo: IANS)

Sudarshan News Resident Editor, Mukesh Kumar, was arrested on Friday for allegedly posting misleading tweets against Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran, police said.

An FIR was registered against Kumar on August 9 under Sections 153B, 401, 469, and 505 (1) (C) of the IPC and Section 66-C of the IT Act.

A team of the cyber crime police station arrested him from here.

“The tweet was posted based on baseless, untrue, and misleading facts from the ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handle @mukeshkrd on August 8. Taking cognisance of this, the Gurugram Police have registered a case and further investigation into the matter is underway,” police said in a statement.

Kumar had reportedly tweeted that Gurugram Police Commissioner had got a call from the Al Jazeera news channel and pressure is being created on her to act against Hindus.

He went on to claim that after getting the call, she came under so much pressure that she initiated a crackdown on the workers of Hindutva outfits.

The FIR comes days after communal clashes rocked Nuh and Gurugram districts on July 31, in an attempt to stop a VHP procession.

The violence prompted the government to clamp the curfew and suspend mobile internet services in Nuh, Palwal, Hodal, and Sohna.

