Successful officers are shaped through dialogue, sensitivity, and positivity: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday imparted the mantra of ‘dialogue, sensitivity and positivity’ to the trainee officers of the State Administrative Service to help them become successful and effective officers.

Interacting with seven trainee officers from the PCS 2022 batch and 38 trainee officers from the 2023 batch, the Chief Minister stated that becoming an essential part of the administration of a large state like Uttar Pradesh presents significant challenges, adding that these challenges will enhance their personality.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister stated that a vast and diverse state like Uttar Pradesh also faces numerous administrative issues. He said, “Having the opportunity to serve such a state is not only a matter of pride, but it is also a means to thoroughly examine and refine your personality and attitude. After training, the behaviour, attitude, and work style of the initial 5-6 years determine the direction of the next three to four decades.”

Advertisement

The Chief Minister called upon the trainee officers to make dialogue, positivity, and sensitivity a part of the work culture and said, “Give priority to public engagement and merit in decisions. As an officer, you should behave sensitively towards the poor and weaker sections.”

The Chief Minister drew the attention of the officers to issues such as land disputes, measurement, and fencing, stating that delays in these areas cause disappointment among the public. There should be special sensitivity towards these issues. “Providing quick justice to the people should be a part of your working style. Lakhs of revenue cases are pending. People can get relief from your decisions and activism.”

He called upon the officers to prioritise public interest, honesty, and impartiality in the decision-making process. The Chief Minister said, “Earning the trust of the public in the administrative service is the biggest capital. This not only increases your efficiency but also improves the system.”

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the energy, innovation, and dedication of these trainee officers will give new momentum and direction to the state’s administrative system.

Wishing everyone a bright future, he said, “Your contribution will affect both the policy of the state and the destiny of the people in the coming times” and exhorted them to work with full dedication and transparency.