Success of ‘Chandrayaan-3’ marks the beginning of golden age of Indian space science: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called the success of ‘Chandrayaan-3’ the beginning of the golden age of Indian space science.

In his message after the success of the mission on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the ISRO team is heartily congratulated for this achievement achieved with the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Yogi also witnessed the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface. The CM watched the live telecast of this historic achievement of India at his residence.

He congratulated everyone after the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 and termed the achievement as a strong demonstration of the potential and power of New India.

He said that we are proud of the golden success of ‘Chandrayaan-3’, the new flight of courage and strength of ‘new self-reliant India,’ which is moving towards becoming a superpower in space research.

Underlining the importance of the success of Chandrayaan-3, the Chief Minister said that this mission would greatly help scientists in research and would prove to be extremely helpful in solving the mysteries of the universe. This is a reflection of the immense potential of the ‘New Self-reliant India’.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati in her message said: “Hearty congratulations to the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for making India proud by successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. It is very important that the progress of science should be for the welfare of mankind. I sincerely hope that this campaign will be successful in its humanitarian objective.”

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in his statement said: “Feeling immense pride and excitement after watching the live telecast of Chandrayaan-3’s landing. Today all the countrymen celebrated the soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 with pride and enthusiasm like a national festival.”

Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal Eidgah Lucknow celebrated the occasion by holding a live telecast of the event in presence of women and children. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahal on the occasion congratulated all the people and said that it is a matter of pride for all and the people of Lucknow are celebrating even more because its Mission Director is from Lucknow. “This is the reason why the name of Lucknow will also be associated with the work,” he said. Sweets were also distributed among the students of Madrasa and Shaheen Academy to celebrate the occasion.