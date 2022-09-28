Students in a spot over NEET PG, DNB-PDCET simultaneous counselling

The medical students who have qualified for both NEET PG and DNB- PDCET are now facing a precarious situation as counselling for the NEET PG and DNB -PDCET are being conducted simultaneously,

The first round of NEET PG counselling which started on September 20 will end on October 4. As per the National Board of Examinations (NBE) notification, the first round of the DNB- PDECET counselling will start on September 30 while the date of joining is from October 8 to 11. The process of the second round of NEET PG counselling will begin on October 10.

With the counselling for NEET PG and the DNB-PDCET being conducted simultaneously the candidates, who have qualified both n NEET PG and DNB-PDCET and those who prefer joining MD/MS through NEET PG second and third rounds of counselling, will lose the opportunity to get admission to MD/MS course.

However, if the DNB-PDCET counselling is conducted after the completion of the second and third rounds of NEET PG counselling, the candidates who have qualified for both the NEET PG and DNB-PDCET examination can participate in both the counselling. In such a situation, even if they don’t get an MD/MS seat in a college of their choice, they can join the DNB course

In NEET PG counselling, free exit is permitted, if a candidate gets a better college/ course in the second counselling. But this facility is not allowed in DNB-PDCET counselling.

If DNB counselling is conducted as per the present schedule and if some candidates (who qualified both NEET-PG and DNB-PDCET) skip the first round of DNB-PDCET counselling, expecting that they will get MD/MS seats and in case, they miss the seat, they may also lose the chance to get the DNB-PDCET seat too.

To avoid such a situation which is detrimental to the candidates who passed both the NEET PG and DNB-PDCET, the candidates request the NBE to postpone the DNB-PDCET counselling till the end of the third round of NEET PG counselling.