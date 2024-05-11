Strong winds claim 2 lives, leave 23 injured in Delhi

At least two people were killed and 23 others were injured after a dust storm and strong winds swept the national capital on Friday night.

According to the police, at least two people got killed due to uprooting of trees, while six people got injured from across the city on Friday night.

Police said that there were 17 people who got injured due to incidents of building damage when the areas of the national capital witnessed gusty winds last night.

Many trees were uprooted, while big branches of trees along roads and streets were brought down by the high speed winds that affected traffic movement at several roads of the city.

According to Delhi Police, a total of 409 calls were received on Friday night which were related to tree uprooting, damage to buildings and power disruptions.

As per an official, there were 152 calls related to uprooting of trees, 55 calls were about building damage incidents and 202 calls related to power supply disruptions.

On Friday night, at around 10 pm, a PCR call regarding the falling of a tree on a passerby at Sector 16 Rohini was received at Police Station KNK Marg. Upon reaching the spot, they found an injured person who was immediately shifted to BSA Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The body of the deceased was preserved in the mortuary of the hospital for the post mortem examination. During preliminary enquiry, he was identified as 30-year-old Hariom, who was a resident of Sector -16, Rohini, and worked as a labourer.

It was revealed that a tree had fallen on him, the police said, adding that legal proceedings were underway in this regard.

Similarly, a PCR call was received at around 2320 hours regarding a tree that fell on a man in Vikaspuri, the police said.

When a police Sub-Inspector reached the spot, he found that a tree had fallen over a car and a moped.

In this incident the car was damaged and the rider of the moped identified as Jaiprakash was injured, and was taken to DDU Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, a police official said. Legal proceedings are being followed in this matter, police said.

Talking to The Statesman, a motorist, who drove on Ridge Road last night, said that he witnessed dust and dry leaves flying all over with high speed winds sweeping across roads, while branches of trees could also be seen on the roads.

During the morning hours, at several places broken branches of trees could be seen kept on the road side that fell on Friday night.

According to the IMD, gusty winds at 2200 hours on Friday were reported over Delhi including Jafarpur 57 kmph, Lodhi Road 61 kmph, Pragati Maidan 63 kmph, Pitampura 57 kmph, Naraina 50 kmph and Najafgarh 40 kmph.

Earlier on Friday, the IMD taking to social media had written, “Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, and NCR.”

The MeT office had also suggested people to stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible, adding that people can take safe shelters, and also asked to not take shelter under trees.

The weather office had warned about the impact of the expected dust storm, strong winds over Delhi-NCR and adjoining and said they may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops, while partial damage could be caused to vulnerable structures due to strong winds, while loose objects may fly, the advisory had said.