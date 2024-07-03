Assam flood situation remains grim; over 11 Lakh affected, death toll rises to 38

The flood situation in Assam remains grim with human fatalities rising to 38 as three more people drowned in the last 24 hours.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the latest victims include two from the Tinsukia district and one from the Dhemaji district.

The surging waters of the mighty Brahmaputra and its tributaries affected over 11.34 lakh people across 28 districts of the state. The most affected districts are Lakhimpur, Darrang, and Golaghat.

The deluge has inundated 42,476 hectares of crop area and affected 2,208 villages under 84 revenue circles.

Major rivers, such as the Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri (S), Jia-Bharali, Puthimari, Kopili, Beki, Kushiyara, Barak, and Dhaleswari, are flowing above the danger mark at various locations.

The state government established 489 relief camps where more than 2.87 lakh people have taken shelter. Additionally, many flood-affected individuals are seeking refuge on higher grounds, in school buildings, on roads, and on bridges.

Rescue operations by local administration, the Army, paramilitary forces, SDRF, and Circle Office are on. On Tuesday, around 2,900 people were rescued from various flood-hit areas.

The administration has distributed 10,754.98 quintals of rice, 1,958.89 quintals of dal, 554.91 quintals of salt, and 23,061.44 liters of mustard oil among the affected people.

Cattle feed has also been provided to those in need.

The flood has impacted 832,099 animals, and damaged 74 roads, 6 bridges, and 14 embankments, with five embankments breached.

The situation remains critical even as the authorities continue to monitor and respond to the crisis.