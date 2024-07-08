Raj: 3 passengers killed, 20 others injured as bus rams into trailer

Three members of a family were killed and 20 others were injured when a roadways bus in which they were travelling rammed into a trailer on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway near the Alwar triangle culvert on Monday.

The injured were rushed to NIMS hospital located on the highway and Jaipur’s SMS hospital where the condition of passengers was reportedly serious, the Shahpura police station said.

The roadways bus was on the way from Delhi to Jaipur, and around 4 am, it went out of control and rammed into the trailer going ahead.

Advertisement

A woman and her son died on the spot in the accident. At the same time, the woman’s husband died while being taken to the hospital.

Initial investigation has revealed that this accident happened due to overtaking. However, the police are engaged in investigating the whole matter.

At the time of the accident, there were about 40 passengers in the bus, most of whom were sleeping.

After the accident, there was a long traffic jam on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway. After taking the injured to the hospital, the police removed the damaged vehicles from the middle of the road.