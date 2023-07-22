Stripping of minor girl in Bihar village leads to POCSO case

A disturbing video clip showing a minor Dalit girl being stripped by a mob has gone viral on Friday. The video was shot at a nondescript village, Pakthoul, in Teghra sub-division of the Begusarai district.

The incident is said to have taken place late on Thursday night when an irate mob attacked a house after the word spread that the girl was allegedly caught in a compromising position with a middle-aged man.

Soon after, a crowd of villagers gathered there attacked both the girl and the middle-aged man. They pulled the naked girl by hair while bashing up the naked man.

According to an eyewitness account, the girl, who was stripped, was trying to cover her private parts with both her hands while a villager was busy shooting a video of the entire incident that has gone viral later.

Begusarai SP Sudershan Kumar said the girl has recorded her statement naming four accused, including the one who was with her, Kishandeo Chaurasia.

Recounting the incident in the statement, the victim said, “It was Kishandeo who, on the pretext of some urgent work, had taken me to his residence and indulged in the sexual act with me.”

The main accused, Kishandeo Chaurasia, has already been arrested and the victim has been sent to the Begusarai Sadar Hospital for medical checkup, the SP told reporters on Saturday.

A special team has been set up under the leadership of the SDPO Teghra to nab the culprits who assaulted the duo. Raids are being conducted in nearby villages to arrest them.

On the basis of the statement of the victim, cases under 4/6/8 POCSO Act, /3(I) (w) SC&ST/ rape and IT Act has been lodged in Mahila police station. Victim’s clothes has been sent to the forensic science laboratory.

Soon after the incident, political reactions started pouring in from Opposition leaders. BJP MP from Pataliputra parliamentary seat Ram Kripal Yadav has demanded resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “Being a home minister, the CM must visit Begusarai. Why is he not visiting Begusarai? Jungle Raj is back in Bihar,” Yadav told reporters.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Vijay K Sinha severely condemned the disrobing of the Dalit girl. “Bihar to Roz Jal Raha hai. Undeclared emergency hai Bihar mein,” Sinha told reporters citing some of the crimes taken place in the Lakhisarai and Vaishali districts.