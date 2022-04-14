Stray dog attacks at rare species birds a serious issue in Ladakh

Increasing feral dog attacks at rare species of birds in the cold desert areas of Ladakh has become a serious issue. The problem has from time to time been discussed at various forums but incidents of stray dog attacks also on residents of the area are on the rise.

While reviewing activities of the forest and wildlife department, Lt Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on Thursday stressed the need to address the feral dogs issue. He emphasised on the need to handle the issue in a holistic, integrated and time-bound manner strictly within the ambit of law.

Mathur directed the Wildlife Department to install bio-digesters to facilitate the production of manure for agricultural fields and to minimise feral dog issue. He also stressed on pollution control mechanisms such as bio-waste management in hotels.

He emphasised on the need for saturation coverage for chain-link fencing, corral pens, Animal Intrusion Detection and Repellent System (ANDERS).

Principal Secretary (Forests) Pawan Kotwal had recently convened a meeting in which the issue of attacks of feral dogs on rare species and birds of Ladakh was discussed.

Principal Secretary emphasized that these dogs are a threat to several residents and migratory ground-nesting birds in Changthang area of Ladakh. Inability to tackle this problem may lead to severe endangering of critical bird and mammalian species, he said.

He said the issue has been discussed in the Board of Wildlife and three Army officers have been appointed as Wildlife Wardens and now they are equally responsible for the protection of wildlife.

While emphasizing on the issue, Kotwal added that the management of kitchen leftover and food waste at army camps and hotels, by disposing them in bio-digesters could be effective way to control the population of stray dogs. In this regard, it was stated by the Principal Secretary, that the organic waste composting machine piloted successfully by Secure Himalaya Project in Chushul may be replicated in other armed forces camps and densely populated villages of Changthang.