Stones pelted at Mahakumbh-bound train

Miscreants trying to forcibly board a train going to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj pelted stones and damaged several windows after the train’s doors did not open at the Harpalpur railway station in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred around 1 am on Tuesday when the Dr Ambedkar Nagar–Prayagraj Express going from Mhow near Indore to the Mahakumbh halted at the Harpalpur railway station.

The unruly passengers, attempting to board the train, became agitated when the doors of the train did not open. Many such people threw stones at the train’s windows from the platform.

Several glass panes of the train’s doors and windows were broken in the stone pelting. The miscreants also damaged the train’s nameplate and created a ruckus at the platform.

The passengers sleeping inside the train got scared due to the stone pelting. Cops of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the platform and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the miscreants managed to flee the scene. The train then left the platform and continued towards its destination.