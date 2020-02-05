The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three members of interstate drug peddlers from Kairana of Shamli district on Wednesday and recovered 412 gm smack estimated to be worth Rs 40 lakh from their possession.

Confirming the arrest of Dule Singh (Rajasthan), Sultan (Hardwar), and Deen Mohammad (Kairana), STF`s deputy SP Brajesh Singh said that Dule Singh used to smuggle drugs from Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh and supply them to his local contacts Wazid alias Kala, Asif, and Sultan who are residents of Shamli and Hardwar. The gang used to supply the smuggled drugs in different districts of western UP and Hardwar.

“We have been getting information about the activities of a gang of drug peddlers,” told the SP adding that the STF got a tip working on which the team arrested Dule Singh, Sultan, and Deen Mohammad in the wee hours of Wednesday. Dule Singh had come to deliver a consignment to Deen Mohammad and Sultan when they were arrested.

During interrogation, Deen Mohammad and Sultan told the police that Wazid had directed them to contact Dule Singh and collect the drugs. The team has recovered 412 gm of smack from their possession which they would supply in packets of 1 and 2 gm to their customers.

The STF also recovered two mobiles, one motorcycle, and Rs 11 thousand from their possession. A case has been registered against them at the Kairana Police Station and they have been sent to jail.