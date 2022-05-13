Stern warning to Subrata Roy from Patna High court

The Patna HC has said that Subrata Roy is not bigger than the court. It has ordered him to be physically present at 10:30 today There’s been a blow to Sahara India. The interim application filed by them has been rejected.

While hearing on Thursday, Justice Sandeep Kumar said that tomorrow at 10:30 am, Subrata Roy, owner of Sahara India, will have to appear in person. Tomorrow, if he does not come physically, then the High Court will issue a warrant for his arrest.

During the hearing, the High Court has taken the absence of Subrata Roy seriously and given a stern warning. According to investors’ advocate Pratyush Kumar, Justice Sandeep Kumar said that Subrata Roy is not bigger than the High Court. He has made a big mistake by not coming today.

In fact, during the last hearing, Subrata Rai was ordered to appear physically in the Patna High Court on May 12. But Subrata Roy did not come on Thursday. On his behalf, the counsel submitted an interim application.