States, UTs to discuss strategies for NEP-2020 implementation in higher education

A two-day national workshop on ‘Higher and Technical Education’ is being held in New Delhi on Tuesday, bringing together Secretaries from States and Union Territories to discuss effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the event, which aims to share innovative approaches and best practices for NEP-2020, providing a collaborative platform for all stakeholders involved in higher education.

The workshop will include 14 technical sessions covering key topics such as challenges in NEP-2020 implementation, technology in education, collaborative strategies, digital governance, capacity building, leadership, and financing for higher education.

These sessions are designed to support states in creating a more effective roadmap for transforming their higher education systems in line with NEP goals.

The Ministry of Education emphasized that adopting NEP 2020 can significantly boost states’ higher education by aligning it with global standards, which in turn fosters economic growth through a skilled workforce, attracts investment, and encourages development.

NEP-2020’s multidisciplinary approach and focus on research also promote innovation ecosystems within states, driving both technological progress and economic benefits.

The successful adoption of NEP-2020 will require a proactive approach from state governments, and this workshop offers a platform to encourage knowledge sharing, foster partnerships, and leverage central government resources for NEP alignment.

With support from central schemes, states have the opportunity to transform their education systems, preparing students for the demands of the 21st century while preserving cultural diversity.

The workshop serves as a collaborative event to support a robust, inclusive, and globally competitive education system across India.