Stalin: Tamil Nadu’s language rights struggle now a storm in Maharashtra

Escalating his attack on the Modi government over the language issue, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday said the long-standing battle for linguistic rights waged by the DMK and Tamil Nadu has now transcended state borders and intensified in Maharashtra.

“The war for linguistic rights, which the DMK and Tamil Nadu have fought for generations, has become a hurricane in Maharashtra,” Stalin said. “Rattled by the growing public resistance, the BJP—having illegally and autocratically withheld funds meant for Tamil Nadu schools to impose Hindi—has had to backtrack twice in Maharashtra, where it is part of the ruling alliance.”

He praised Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray’s impassioned speech against Hindi imposition during a recent victory celebration, calling it “greatly encouraging.”

Stalin also drew attention to pointed questions raised by MNS chief Raj Thackeray: “What third language is being taught in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan? Why impose Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking, developed states when many Hindi-speaking states remain underdeveloped?” Stalin argued that the Union government’s singular focus on promoting Hindi and Sanskrit undermines India’s linguistic diversity.

He demanded the immediate release of ₹2,152 crore in legitimate Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds for Tamil Nadu, questioning whether the Centre would do so “without insisting on the backdoor imposition of Hindi through the three-language policy of the National Education Policy.”

Framing Tamil Nadu’s resistance as rooted not in emotion or hate but in logic and scientific reasoning, Stalin said, “The claim that learning Hindi increases job opportunities is a myth. Many languages have perished under the weight of Hindi imposition, which is aimed at turning India into a monolingual nation.”

Referring to the growing discontent in Maharashtra as a sign of a broader awakening, he said, “The people’s uprising in Maharashtra should open the eyes of those still parroting these misguided arguments.”

Stalin also accused the Modi government of a discriminatory attitude towards Tamil Nadu, citing issues such as biased financial allocations and the refusal to recognize the significance of the ancient Keeladi civilization, which he said proves the antiquity of Tamil as India’s oldest language.

In a stern warning, he concluded, “The BJP must atone for its betrayal. If not, Tamil Nadu, along with its allies, will ensure the party faces an unforgettable political lesson.”