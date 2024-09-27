Stalin meets PM Modi, seeks early release of pending funds

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here Friday and sought an early release of pending funds to the state for implementing various welfare schemes.

”Had a cordial meeting with Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru. @narendramodi, where I discussed key issues concerning Tamil Nadu,” Mr Stalin wrote on ‘X’ after the meeting.

He said he had requested the release of the Union Government’s share for Phase 2 of the jointly implemented Chennai Metro, noting that several states which initiated their metro projects after Tamil Nadu have already received their funds.

He urged the PM to immediately release Samagra Shiksha funds, currently withheld due to the non-implementation of the New Education Policy. Tamil Nadu has long upheld a two-language policy, reflecting the will of the people, he added. The Union Education Ministry has withheld the first instalment of Rs 573 crore for Tamil Nadu due to non-compliance with the NEP.

The chief minister called for urgent intervention by the Centre regarding the repeated arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

He said he is looking forward to swift and positive action from the PM on these important matters for the benefit of Tamil Nadu.

However, in a social media post on ‘X’, the PMO merely stated, ”Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @mkstalin, met Prime Minister @narendramodi.”