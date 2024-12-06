Stalin didn’t meet Adani, no deal with conglomerate: Senthil Balaji

Neither had Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met businessman Gautam Adani nor had his government entered into any contract with the conglomerate, state minister V Senthil Balaji made it clear on Friday, vehemently refuting allegations that a meeting between the two had taken place at the former’s official residence.

Strongly condemning the opposition and the media for spreading stories based on imaginary information that Stalin had met Adani and the state had signed a contract with the corporate entity to purchase solar power at an exorbitant rate, Balaji took to ‘X’ to post a lengthy defence and clarification.

He also warned of stringent legal action against those continuing to peddle unfounded lies contrary to facts.

PMK founder S Ramadoss is among the opposition leaders who had asked the Chief Minister to clarify whether he met Adani in the wake of the indictment in the US Court. To this, Stalin had dismissed him as having no work except issuing statements critical of the government.

He said as mandated by the Union Government that each state should use a certain percentage of its total electricity consumption from renewable energy sources every year, failing which penalty would be imposed, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) had entered into a contract with the Union Power ministry’s Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the purchase of 2000 MW for the years 2020, 2021 and 2023.

All these agreements were made to achieve the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) target mandated by the Union Government with the permission of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, the statement read.

Like all other states, Tamil Nadu too is purchasing electricity from SECI only and ever since the DMK Government took over no agreement had been signed with private power producers, it was pointed out. Further, Balaji drew attention to the fact that the DMK Government’s petition challenging the power purchase agreement for Rs 7.01 per unit is still pending before the Supreme Court.

When there was no mandatory rule from the Union Government to purchase renewable energy, the then AIADMK Government had signed the contract with Adani Ltd. in 2015 to buy 648 MW solar power at the rate of Rs 7.01 per unit. With the company making delay in the supply of power, the issue went to the TNERC which had rejected its petitions but upheld by the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity. The DMK Government had challenged it in the apex court, Balaji said, adding that the court had not stayed it, necessitating TNEB to pay Rs 568 Crore.

The present contract with SECI is for Rs 2.61 per unit as against the Rs 7.01 the previous AIADMK government had agreed to, the minister pointed out and said those issuing statements with glee should have some basic understanding and knowledge. Without naming the opposition leaders, he termed them as ‘half-baked statement netas’ who lack the courage to take on Adani and hold the AIADMK accountable which exposes the behind the screen alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP.