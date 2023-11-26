Stage set for grand Dev Deepawali celebrations in Kashi tomorrow

The stage is set for a grand and majestic Dev Deepawali celebrations in Kashi on Monday as the Yogi Government gears up to illuminate the ghats of Kashi with 12 lakh earthen lamps on the occasion.

Among these, one lakh lamps will be made from cow dung. The city and the ghats have been decorated with tricolor spiral lightings to add to the ethereal beauty of the place.

More than 8 lakh tourists are expected to visit Kashi on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, strict security arrangements have been made in the city. Ambassadors, delegates and their families from 70 countries will visit Kashi to witness Dev Deepawali this time.

This year, a series of 85 Ghats on the northern bank of the Ganges will be adorned with 12 lakh lamps while a total of more than 21 lakh lamps will be lit on the ghats, ponds, and lakes of Kashi with public participation.

A laser show will also be organised at Chet Singh Ghat, which will bring to life the history of religion through historic monuments standing along the banks of Kashi’s ghats for centuries.

Moreover, Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple is being adorned with 11 tons of flowers by a devotee from Visakhapatnam. The laser show at Ganga Dwar will showcase the significance of Kashi and information related to the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor.

It is noteworthy that after the inauguration of the renovated Kashi Vishwanath Dham, there has been a record influx of tourists to the city. Tourists from all over the country and abroad come to witness the spectacular view of the ghats of Kashi.

Along with decorations, the state government has also made elaborate security arrangements for the celebration of Dev Deepawali. Apart from decoration with rangoli, facade lights, and decorative lamps, security measures have been put in place for the safety of tourists.

Additionally, floating dividers will be placed in the Ganga. Boatmen have been instructed to accommodate designated tourists and wear life jackets. Eight NDRF teams, equipped with rescue tools, will be stationed at various ghats. A medical team with a ‘water ambulance’ will provide free treatment to devotees at different ghats.

Furthermore, water police personnel will be deployed in the Ganga. Traffic diversions and parking arrangements have been ensured to manage the anticipated heavy crowd of devotees and tourists.

On the auspicious occasion of Dev Deepawali, the Chief Minister will welcome ambassadors from 70 countries in Kashi along 150 foreign delegates and their family members.

Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, all the guests will become witnesses to the unforgettable moments of Dev Deepawali. The guests will arrive at Namo Ghat from the airport in the afternoon. From there, they will embark on a cruise to capture the magnificent views of Dev Deepawali.

According to Indian traditions, there will be a welcome for the guests at the airport. Cultural programs by local artists will also be presented at various locations, including the airport. Roads and intersections are being decorated to welcome the foreign guests. The foreign dignitaries will also enjoy the laser show and fireworks. During the cruise, guests will savour the local cuisine of Kashi and the ‘kulhad’ tea.

Along with spirituality, a glimpse of nationalism and socialism will also be seen during Dev Deepawali. The aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat will be dedicated to Ramlala, providing a glimpse of the upcoming Ram Temple. The replica of ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ is being finalized by Ganga Seva Nidhi at Dashashwamedh Ghat. The immortal brave warriors of India are also honored with ‘Bhagirath Shaurya Samman’.

Additionally, 21 archakas (priests) and 51 Dev Kanyas will perform the ‘Maha Aarti’ at Dashashwamedh Ghat, symbolising the message of women power. The ghats will also convey messages through paintings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, emphasizing the strength of women. Furthermore, paintings depicting Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be exhibited during the celebration of the Prakash Utsav, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

After 15 days of Diwali, there is a special Diwali celebration of the deities on Kartik Purnima. It is believed that to celebrate this festival, the gods descend from heaven in invisible form on the holy Ganga ghats of Kashi and pave the way for the salvation of the devotees participating in the ‘Maha Aarti’. This festival is a unique aspect of the ancient culture of Kashi.

The description of Dev Deepawali is found in the ‘Shiv Purana’, which narrates that when the demon Tripurasura began to oppress the deities and started killing them, Lord Vishnu killed this cruel demon on this day, and the deities celebrated Dev Deepawali. It is also believed that the King of Kashi initiated the tradition of lighting lamps on the ghats for his martyred soldiers.

The tradition of Dev Deepawali, which started from the Panch Ganga Ghat, has now illuminated all the ghats of Kashi. By lighting lamps on this day in the month of Kartik, ancestors attain liberation, and the devotee who lights the lamp also finds the path to salvation.