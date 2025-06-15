SSOC Punjab foils targeted killing plot orchestrated by Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dala, 2 arrested

In a major breakthrough against organized crime, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) of Punjab has successfully foiled a targeted killing plot masterminded by Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dala. Acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, the SSOC apprehended two key operatives, Kawaljit Singh, a resident of Dharamkot, and Navdeep Singh alias Hani, a resident of Badduwal.

Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a post on social media platform X that preliminary investigations have revealed that the duo was operating under the direct instructions of Arsh Dala, with plans to eliminate rival gang members and individuals marked for extortion. Their arrest has averted a potentially deadly series of attacks and neutralized an active threat to public safety.

Advertisement

As part of the operation, the SSOC recovered a Zigana .30 bore pistol along with nine live cartridges. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under relevant sections of the law at the SSOC Police Station in SAS Nagar.

Advertisement

The Punjab Police have launched further investigations to uncover both the forward and backward linkages of the module, with a focus on identifying the full network involved in the conspiracy. The Punjab Police, through its official social media handle, reaffirmed its firm resolve to dismantle organized crime syndicates and maintain peace, safety, and harmony across the state.