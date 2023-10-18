SSC Results 2023: SSC MTS Havaldar, CBIC & CBN results to be released online on ssc.nic.in

Candidates appeared for the SSC MTS Havaldar examination 2023 and waiting for their SSC results 2023 don’t need to wait much. As per the latest update, Staff Selection Commission will soon release the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar CBIC & Havaldar CBN exam result 2023 on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in.

SSC successfully conducted the written examination from September 1 to September 14 across the examination centers and to fill 1,198 vacancies of MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar (CBIC and CBN).

SSC answer keys 2023 were released on the SSC official website on September 17, 2023.

Before processing to the next step candidates are advised to keep the important information along with them including roll number, registration number.

Just after the declaration of the exam result candidate willing to check their SSC MTS result 2023 need to follow few steps:

– Enter the SSC official results website i.e. ssc.nic.in.

– Click on the result tab from the main menu

– A new window will open and candidate need to click on the SSC MTS result tab

– After clicking on the tab candidate need to enter the requested information including name, email id, registration number, DOB.

– Submit the details online and result will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to save the softcopy of the result or can also take a print out for record. Candidates willing to file any objection then the windows are open till October 20, 2023.

Keep surfing this space for latest information on SSC results 2023.