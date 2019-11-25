The last day for registration of SSC CGL 2019 is November 25. Those who are willing for the exams are advised to visit the SSC official website ssc.nic.in and apply there.

While those applicants who have registered for the SSC CGL exams but have not submitted the fee can do it by November 27.

Exam for SSC CGL 2019 is held in three tier. The exam for SSC CGL Tier 1 will be held from March 3 to March 11, 2020, Those who clear the SSC CGL Tier 1 exams will be eligible for appearing in the SSC CGL Tier 2 exams and then SSC CGL Tier 3 exams to be held from June 22 to June 25, 2020.

Steps to apply for SSC CGL 2019

Step1: Go to ssc.nic.in

Step2: Click on the Apply link

Step3: Fill in the application form giving details

Step4: Print out the filled application form

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exams will be of objective type conducted through online mode. There will be 100 questions divided in four sections. Each section comprises of 25 questions carrying 50 marks. Total marks for the exam will be 200. The time for the exam will be 60 minutes.