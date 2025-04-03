SSC GD results 2025 to be declared soon on ssc.nic.in

SSC GD 2025 Results: Candidates waiting to check their results don’t need to wait much. As per the update, SSC (Staff Selection Commission) will soon declare the SSC GD Constable results 2025 for the CBT (Compute based test) on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in.

Till now no official statement have been made on the official website.

Once the result is released on the official website then the candidate need to follow the below mentioned steps to easily check the SSC GD Result 2025 online:

– Visit the official website i.e. ssc.gov.in

– Click on the ‘Results’ tab from the menu on the homepage.

– Select the link labelled “SSC GD Result 2025: List of Candidates Qualified for PET/PST.”

– Click on the download link to obtain the SSC GD Result PDF.

Candidates will have to save the copy of the SSC GD results 2025 for future reference.

With this examination SSC has planned to fill a total of 39,481 vacancies across multiple roles, including Constable (General Duty) within the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Applicants who successfully clear the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will advance to the subsequent selection stages, which include- Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination.

These assessments will determine the candidates’ physical and medical suitability for the respective roles. The commission will publish the dates and locations of these evaluations on the official SSC website only.