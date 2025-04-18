SSC GD Constable Result 2025 to be declared on ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is yet to declare the SSC GD Constable Result 2025. Once released, candidates can check their results for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 on the official website — ssc (dot) gov (dot) in

The computer-based examination for SSC Constable GD was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The test comprised 80 questions carrying a total of 160 marks, with each question worth 2 marks. Candidates were given 60 minutes to complete the test, which was available in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Advertisement

The tentative answer key for the SSC GD Constable exam was released on March 4, 2025, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until March 9. The final answer key and the SSC GD Constable result are still awaited.

Advertisement

Following the declaration of results, shortlisted candidates will proceed to the next stages of the recruitment process, which include the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Medical Examination/Document Verification.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 39,481 vacancies for Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau.

How to check SSC GD Constable Result 2025 (once declared)

1. Visit the official SSC website: ssc (dot) gov (dot) in.

2. Click on the Results section on the homepage.

3. Open the link for Constable (GD) Result 2025.

4. The result PDF will open — check your roll number and name.

5. Download and save the result for future reference.

Also Read: JEE Mains Results 2025: NTA JEE Main Session 2 scorecard shortly, Final Answer Key released