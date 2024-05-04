SSC chairman: Feasible to identify deserving and undeserving candidates

Amidst row of deserved and undeserved appointees, the SSC chairman Siddahrtha Majumdar today claimed that it would be feasible for the Commission to disseminate deserved and undeserved appointees thus making a complete volte-face to his earlier stand, where he repeatedly ruled out that possibility.

Mr Majumdar, earlier had said it would be difficult to differentiate the deserving and undeserving candidates. But today in a U-turn, he told newspersons that it was feasible.

“It is feasible for the Commission to identify the deserving and undeserving from the list of job losers,” said Mr Majumdar today.

He further said that a list of undeserving appointees had been submitted to the special Bench of Calcutta High Court and a list of the “contentious’ appointees would be submitted before the Supreme Court, where the case is pending. The SSC would, of course, be with those genuine aspirants.

Earlier, the SSC chairman had said that the SSC had submitted the list of alleged 5,250 undeserved appointees through an affidavit to High Court thrice and claimed that it was highly impossible to identify a list of deserved candidates.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the state government had moved the apex court challenging the Calcutta High Court order.

The Bench of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court had in an observation made some caustic comments to state government counsels on the High Court’s ruling on termination of jobs of 25,753 appointees observing that High could take such a big decision if it had been forced to but issued an interim stay on the high court order on any coercive action by the CBI against the state cabinet members till Monday, when the case would come up for further hearing.