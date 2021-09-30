SSC 1964 and 71 war veterans demand inclusion under OROP and benefits under OROP tables

Released Emergency Commissioned and Short Service Commissioned officers (SSCOs) from across the country will take part in a ‘Maun Warat’ – silent protest here on 2 October demanding pro-rata ‘One Rank One Pension (OROP)’ and all benefits as per OROP tables.

The silent protest will be held at the national capital’s Mandi House. A large number of Released Emergency Commissioned and Short Service Commissioned officers comprising of 1965 and 1971 war veterans will participate in the silent protest.

“The main objective of the silent protest is to draw the attention of concerned authorities to the exclusion of Released Emergency Commissioned and Short Service Commissioned 65 and 71 war veterans from the OROP and all benefits as per Ex-Serviceman status. There is a need for pay-pension equity which underlines the OROP concept,” Captain Harish Puri said speaking to The Statesman here.

Captain Puri said all SSCO’s had held a press conference on 21 Dec 2018 in New Delhi followed by a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in January over their demand for inclusion in the OROP scheme in 2016 and also met Prime Minister, Raksha Mantri, Defence Minister, Chief Of Army Staff, Chief of Defence Staff and Chief Justice of India but to no avail.

“Recently on 23rd July we had a brainstorming conclave at Mohali, Chandigarh HUM HAI NA on 8 September held a press conference at Chandigarh to reach out to every Indian citizen highlighting the alleged malaise, exploitation, victimization, humiliation, and violation of human rights owing to Short Service Commission in Army since last 55 years. The Short Service entry in the Army came into effect in 1965,” Captain Puri said.

“We are contesting a legal case in the Supreme Court for cashless ECHS (Ex-Serviceman Contributory Health Scheme) and for pro-rata pension in Delhi High Court,” Puri said. He also took strong exception to the denial of pro-rata pension to EC, SSCOs, WSES officers as per the OROP table on the basis of service rendered in the armed forces and cashless ECHS facility.