In Himachal, PM lists OROP, bulletproof jackets as BJP’s sops to army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded voters of Hamirpur, the Himachal district that sends a number of soldiers to the military, how BJP kept its promise of One Rank One Pension (OROP).

He said over Rs 60,000 crore has been released for the implementation of the OROP scheme and payment of the arrears to the soldiers.

Addressing a public rally on Wednesday at Sujanpur in the Hamirpur district, he hailed the brave mothers of the brave soldiers of the land. “The candidate from the constituency is also an army man,” he said, referring to the party’s official candidate Hony Capt Ranjit Singh Rana (rtd).

He also reminded the people that he has been celebrating his Diwali festival with the soldiers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the area contributes a number of military personnel.

Alleging that the Congress was promising false guarantees, Modi said it is the same party that did not provide bulletproof jackets and snow boots to the army men and road connectivity up to the borders.

Expressing gratitude for getting an opportunity to work for the welfare of the soldiers, he said that BJP has not spared any opportunity to work for their welfare.

“Congress did not provide OROP and betrayed the army men for the 40-years. They raised doubts about the surgical strikes and questioned the bravery of our soldiers. I had promised OROP. It was not only implemented but arrears were also given,” he said.

This time the people of Himachal Pradesh have taken it upon themselves to fight the elections on behalf of the BJP, they have already decided to bring BJP-led Jai Ram Thakur government again, he said, adding that history will be created, and also the double engine government will run with full speed.

“Two-three days back the by-poll to various seats of state legislative assemblies proved that the people of the country have faith in the saffron party. On the other hand, Congress drew a blank,” he said.

Congress has been wiped out from many states, he added.

Congress thought that Himachal would anyway bring them back after a gap of five years, so there was no need for them to do anything for the people of the state.

Slamming Congress, he questioned that if they cannot play the role of the opposition, what can be expected from them when they come to power?