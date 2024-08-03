SSB DG Daljit Singh Chaudhary assigned additional charge of BSF DG

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday assigned the Additional Charge of Director General (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) to Daljit Singh Chaudhary, the current DG SSB.

In an office memorandum dated August 3, the ministry said that Chaudhary’s will keep the additional charge until a permanent successor is appointed or further orders are issued.

“The undersigned is directed to convey the approval of the competent authority to the following: Premature repatriation of Shri Nitin Agarwal, IPS (KL:89), DG, BSF to his parent cadre with immediate effect. Assignment of additional charge of the post of DG, BSF to Shri Daljit Singh Chaudhary, IPS (UP:90), DG, SSB upon repatriation of Shri Nitin Agarwal, IPS (KL:89) till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order read.

The development comes after the Centre on Friday approved the premature repatriation of BSF DG Nitin Agrawal to his state cadre.

Nitin Agarwal, a 1989-batch IPS officer from the Kerala cadre, was appointed as Director General of the Border Security Force in June of last year after the retirement of Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Besides, Special DG BSF Yogesh Khurania has also been removed from his post. Khurania has been given the charge of Odisha police.

The removal of the top BSF officials also comes amid rising infiltration and terrorist activities in the Jammu region.