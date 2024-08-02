Special BSF DG reviews security scenario in J&K

A day after the BSF foiled an infiltration bid through the international border with Pakistan, Special Director General (Western Command) YB Khurania, arrived here to review the security scenario in the areas falling in the jurisdiction of the Jammu Frontier.

He reviewed the security scenario of the Jammu International Border. He was given a detailed briefing by Inspector General DK Boora and other senior officers of the Jammu Frontier.

IG BSF gave a detailed presentation to the SDG BSF, covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination along the IB of Jammu.

The SDG chaired a security review meeting attended by IG BSF Jammu, IG BSF Kashmir and senior officers of Jammu Frontier, focusing especially on the security situation in the Jammu region.

During the visit, he interacted with the Jawans and praised them for performing their duties with dedication and professionalism.