BSF director general reviews escalating Manipur violence

Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chawdhary undertook a two-day visit to Manipur on September 28-29 to assess the law and order situation arising from the ongoing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

During a comprehensive review, DG Chawdhary evaluated the operational readiness of BSF troops stationed across the violence-stricken state, focusing on the 400 km unfenced border shared with Myanmar, a significant area for cross-border smuggling and insurgency.

During his visit, Chawdhary met with BSF personnel and lauded their efforts to restore regional peace. He conducted a Sainik Sammelan at the BSF’s sub-headquarters CI (Ops), addressing officers and troops to encourage their continued dedication.

A detailed briefing by Additional Director General Ravi Gandhi and discussions with other senior officials like Inspector General Sanjay Kumar Misra provided Chawdhary with deeper insights into the challenges the force faces on the ground.

Amid heightened security concerns, Chaudhary visit included a tour of BSF’s training facilities in Churachandpur where he inaugurated a new training shed and interacted with trainees.

These engagements underscored the importance of maintaining a well-prepared and motivated force as ethnic tensions continue to flare, threatening the fragile stability in Manipur.

Additionally, the porous Myanmar border, infamous for trafficking and insurgent activity, has been a significant concern for security agencies as they grapple with maintaining peace in this sensitive region.

The recent surge in violence necessitated border management and the BSF’s involvement in securing the region is crucial to stabilising the situation.

This visit by DG Chawdhary reaffirms the commitment of the BSF to support law enforcement in Manipur to curb violence and secure the state’s borders.