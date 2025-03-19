BSF chief reviews India-Bangladesh border security

BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday reassessed the security situation along the India-Bangladesh border.

He landed at the local government school playground via a BSF aircraft in Sribhumi in Southern Assam.

Following the ceremonial welcome, the BSF chief, accompanied by a high-security convoy, proceeded to the Border Outpost (BOP) at Steamer Ghat Camp near the international border.

His visit aims to evaluate BSF deployments and examine the prevailing border situation amid escalating regional security challenges.

The visit comes at a critical juncture as tensions rise between India and Bangladesh, partly due to the growing unrest in Bangladesh, concerns over possible cross-border activities. Additionally, reports suggest a surge in religious persecution against Hindus in Bangladesh, sparking apprehensions in Indian border areas.

BSF officials are also keeping a close watch on new security dynamics triggered by China’s increasing engagement with Dhaka. The strategic realignment of Bangladesh’s foreign policy towards China has prompted India to strengthen its border security measures and monitor activities along the sensitive frontier.

During his visit, the BSF Director General is expected to hold discussions with senior officers to evaluate the force’s preparedness and coordination with local authorities. The focus is on bolstering border patrol efficiency, improving surveillance mechanisms, and mitigating emerging threats.