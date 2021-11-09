Srinagar records season’s coldest night, Dras temperature dips to minus 12.1

Srinagar city had the coldest night of the season so far on Tuesday, with a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Dras town in Ladakh remained frozen at minus 12.1.

“Today’s lowest temperatures were – 3.3 in Pahalgam and minus 1.0 in Gulmarg.

“The minimum temperature in Ladakh was minus 8.3, minus 6.8 in Kargil and negative 12.1 in Dras.

“Jammu had 12.5, Katra 11.8, Batote 8.0, Banihal 5.8 and Bhaderwah 4.7 as the minimum temperature,” an official of the MeT department said.

Due to sunny days and a clear night sky forecast for the next 5-6 days, minimum temperatures are likely to drop further in J&K and Ladakh.

(With IANS inputs)