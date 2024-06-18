Spread info about yoga and millets, PM urges gram pradhans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged gram pradhans to make holistic health a people-led movement by spreading more awareness about yoga and millets which, he said, help preserve soil health and aid the fight against climate change.

In a letter to the gram pradhans, the Prime Minister extended best wishes to all residents of Gram Panchayats for the 10th International Yoga Day which falls on 21st June.

“As the custodians of democratic institutions at the grassroots level, I urge you to make holistic health a people-led movement by spreading more awareness about yoga and millets,” Mr Modi said in his letter dated 13th June, 2024.

“The initiative to organise Yoga-based programmes in Panchayat premises, schools, Anganwadis, Community Health Centres and other such places will serve as a catalyst to inspire people, particularly the youth, to embrace a sustainable, stress-free lifestyle. Greetings and best wishes to everyone for the International Day of Yoga,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the International Day of Yoga is a celebration of the impact Yoga has had on the global community. Mr Modi has been posting videos on X on different yoga asanas and their benefits.

“Nations across the world are gearing up to celebrate the 10th edition of International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2024. It is a celebration of the impact that Yoga has had on the global community, as well as the positive changes that it has ushered in our lives. The theme of International Day of Yoga this year, ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ will further strengthen our efforts to build a healthy nation,” PM Modi’s letter said.

He wrote that while Yoga is essential for the body and mind, millets promote good health through nutrition.

“Yoga is a gift of our ancient culture that helps pursue holistic health and wellness. The practice of Yoga strengthens us physically and mentally. Just as Yoga is essential for the body and mind, superfoods such as millets, also known as Shree Anna, promote good health through nutrition. They help preserve soil health and aid the fight against climate change. The rising demand for millets also enhances the income of our small farmers,” he said.

The United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131 on 11 December, 2014.

The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

The proposal was first introduced by the Prime Minister in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said: “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action … a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.”