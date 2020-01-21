In a joint operation by security forces a special police officer was killed and a soldier injured on Tuesday in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

The encounter broke out in the district’s Khrew area when the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

Special Police Officer (SPO) Shahbaz Ahmad was killed while an Army jawan injured in the exchange of fire, the official said. The injured jawan succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital.

According to reports, police had a specific input about the presence of militants in the Zand village of Tral. The area was cordoned off and search operation launched. A contact was eventually established with the militants, who were hiding in a house that led to the fire fight.

He said the operation was on till last reports came in.

This was the second major encounter in Kashmir in the past two days.

Earlier, on Monday in an encounter in the Kashmir’s Shopian district three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down by the security forces, including top Hizbul Mujhahideen commander Wasim, Adil Bashir and Jehangir.

“Three terrorists eliminated in Joint Operation. Affiliated to proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Weapons and war like stores recovered. Other details being ascertained,” said the Army in a statement.

Among the three terrorists killed in the encounter, one was identified as Adil Sheikh who was also responsible for looting eight weapons from the residence of former People’s Democratic Party MLA Ajaj Mir from Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar on September 29, 2018.

Wasim was involved in the killing of eight people, including four security men in the valley.

Last year, Adil had decamped with eight Ak 47 rifles from the official residence of the then MLA Aijaz Mir from People’s Democratic Party.