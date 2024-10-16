‘Spit jehad’: Uttarakhand CM orders intelligence wing to keep watch on hoteliers, tea vendors

Terming the spit-and-serve policy adopted by tea vandors in Mussoorie ‘Thook (Spit) Jehad’, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered the police intelligence wing to keep an eye on street food outlets, and tea stalls.

The chief minister warned that those involved in love jehad, land jehad, and religious conversion would be dealt with a heavy hand.

He said that Uttarakhand is different from the country and the world. The Himalayan state is known as a peace-loving, religious, and cultural state. “People look towards Devbhoomi (holy land) with great reverence and faith. Be it land jihad, love jihad, or spit jihad, we will take stringent action against those involved in these activities since acts like ‘spit jehad’ not only spoils the food but also hurts people’s sentiments.”

Dhami emphasised the incidence of ‘spit jehad’ and other such allegations would be investigated thoroughly by the state administration and take legal action against those involved in it. “This is the festive season. Our top priority is to ensure that people get food and other eatables in pure form. ‘Spit jihad’ will not be tolerated in Devbhoomi. Every step will be taken to stop it,” he asserted.

Following the statement of the chief minister, the Uttarakhand Police swung into action and announced that local police intelligence wing personnel would keep an eye on hoteliers, tea stall owners, and roadside eating joints to check the alleged ‘spit jehad’.

State’s acting DGP Abhinav Kumar issued orders to the district police superintendents and senior superintendents to nab the guilty hoteliers and tea vendors and take strict action in accordance with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS). He ordered all 13 district police chiefs to persuade hotels and restaurant owners to install CCTV cameras in their kitchens.

A letter issued by the acting DGP said, “Ensure complete verification of employees working in the hotels, dhabas, and other related business establishments. Emphasis should be laid on installing CCTV cameras in the kitchens and the help of the local intelligence unit be sought to keep a strict watch on the food and tea stalls functioning in the open.”

The acting DGP’s letter further asked the district police heads to carry out random inspections with the help of the Food Department. Cases must be registered against guilty food makers under Section 274 of BNS and Section 81 of the Uttarakhand Police Act. If the acts of the food makers, roadside eateries, and tea stalls hurt the religious, communal, or linguistic sentiments, action would also be taken under section 196 (1) (b) or 299.