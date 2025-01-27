Spiritual upliftment is the true purpose of life: Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj

Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, the spiritual head of the Sant Nirankari Mission, has emphasized that the true purpose of life is not limited to material accomplishments but lies in spiritual upliftment.

She stated that the Supreme Being is formless, and understanding this ultimate truth should be the highest aspiration of human existence.

“Human life is considered superior because it has the capacity to attain self-realization,” Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj said while addressing devotees on the third and final day of the 58th Annual Nirankari Sant Samagam held in Maharashtra.

She further highlighted that life is a divine blessing and should be lived in constant connection with the Supreme Being.

“Living every moment in the right direction brings spiritual satisfaction and peace, enabling one to move toward the infinite,” she added.

The three-day event, which commenced on January 24 in Pimpri, Pune, concluded successfully last night in a ceremonious manner.