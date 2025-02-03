Tamil Nadu: Senior IPS officer alleges attempt on her life

In a sensational development, a senior woman IPS officer has lodged a complaint with Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal, alleging an attempt on her life through an office fire in July. She claims the incident occurred after she exposed gross irregularities in the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SIs) and other uniformed service positions.

The officer, Kalpana Nayak, Additional DGP and Member of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), has demanded an impartial investigation into the fire that broke out in her chamber on July 29, 2024. The incident occurred just days after she revealed blatant violations of reservation policies in the recruitment of SIs, Constables, Prison Warders, and Firemen.

Advertisement

“Had I been in my office that day, I would have lost my life,” she stated, adding that the attack was not just in response to her recent revelations but also linked to past recruitment irregularities.

Advertisement

Notably, the fire took place on the same day she was scheduled to approve a revised selection list as per the High Court’s directives on communal reservations. However, the list was released the next day without her approval.

Since no action was taken against anyone for the fire, she formally wrote to DGP Jiwal on August 15, 2024. She further warned that if such an incident could happen to a senior police officer, it raised serious concerns about the state of law enforcement in Tamil Nadu.

While TNUSRB has denied the allegations, the DGP’s office also dismissed claims of sabotage.

“A forensic report indicates evidence of a short circuit in copper wires. Furthermore, forensic analysis, including thin-layer chromatography and gas chromatography, found no traces of arson materials such as petrol, diesel, or other inflammable substances,” the DGP’s office stated, asserting that no deliberate act of arson had been detected.

However, the opposition, including AIADMK, BJP, and PMK, has strongly criticized the ruling DMK government, demanding a thorough and independent investigation into the allegations made by the senior officer.