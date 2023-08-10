Spine Care for G20 countries discussed at summit in Delhi

Spine societies from across the globe discussed spine care for G20 countries at the fourth SPINE20 annual summit which was held in the national capital.

The two-day event was hosted by the Association of Spine Surgeons of India (ASSI). The annual summit, held in India this year, saw the participation of spine surgeons, rehabilitation experts, WHO officials, administrators, and consumers from all over the world who shared ideas to find innovative solutions regarding spine care and recovery from spinal diseases. The theme for this year is “One Earth, One Family, One Future, WITHOUT Spine DISABILITY”.

SPINE20 is a global effort to improve spine care by recommending policies to G20 countries and beyond to alleviate the burden of spine disease through various means, such as stimulating better spine health, advancing spine research, enhancing spine innovation pathways, and improving spine care and treatments through policies and government support.

The summit brought spine societies from across the globe on a single platform to brainstorm recommendations for G20 countries on spine care.

SPINE20 is an advocacy group founded in 2019 by EUROSPINE, the German Spine Society, North American Spine Society, and the Saudi Spine Society. In addition, the group has 33 partner societies from across the globe. ASSI, the host of the event, is one of the partner societies. A total of 17 spine professional and consumer societies from all over India joined hands to make this program a success. A total of 24 partner societies from across the globe participated in the event.