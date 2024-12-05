Speeding sports car crashes into divider at Delhi Gate

A speeding sports car crashed into a divider after hitting another vehicle on Thursday afternoon near Delhi Gate in the central part of National Capital.

According to the police, an accident was reported at 3 pm near Delhi Gate wherein a car went on to hit the divider of the road.

However, the driver has sustained minute injuries and no passerby was reported harmed in the accident. The vehicle is registered in the name of one Mintu Singh, resident of Laxmi Nagar, and was driven by 20-year-old Sukhwinder Singh, said a police official.

A case for rash and negligent driving has been registered at Police Station IP Estate and investigation is going on, he added. His medical examination is being conducted to check if he was intoxicated, the police said.

The driver Sukhwinder has stated that he was bringing back a class 6th student from school when the accident occurred.