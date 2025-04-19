Special training for doctors to safeguard Chardham pilgrims at high altitudes

The Uttarakhand State Health Department is providing special high-altitude, quick-response, and emergency medical training to doctors and medical staff who will be deployed for the safety of devotees during the upcoming Chardham pilgrimage, starting from April 30.

Officials said that many lives could be saved through timely and prompt medical assistance for pilgrims, especially those coming from different parts of the country who are not accustomed to the Himalayan climate.

As part of its preparedness for the 2025 Chardham Yatra season, the State Health Department has launched special training programs for doctors to address emergency health challenges at high altitudes.

Department officials emphasized that the initiative aims to ensure a smooth, safe, and organized pilgrimage, with a focus on providing rapid medical care to devotees in the high Himalayan regions.

“Special training is being imparted to doctors and medical staff to ensure the well-being of devotees and to handle emergency situations effectively.

Medical teams are being equipped with technical know-how to manage medical emergencies, potential disasters, and challenges due to limited resources in the high-altitude Himalayan areas,” informed Health Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar.

Training camps have so far been organized at Srinagar Medical College (en route to Kedarnath and Badrinath) and Doon Medical College in Dehradun, one of the major gateways for pilgrims.

Dr Kumar noted that pilgrims often face breathing difficulties, oxygen deficiency, blood pressure fluctuations, blisters, and other health issues at high altitudes. It is crucial for doctors to have adequate experience to provide immediate medical assistance under such conditions.

“Key health issues covered in the training programs include acute high-altitude sickness, high-altitude pulmonary edema, cerebral edema, breathlessness, seizures, gastroenteritis, hypertension, cardiac emergencies, and strokes,” he said.

Kumar added that several lives can be saved through timely diagnosis and treatment. The training also places special emphasis on safe patient access to air ambulances, drug management, and timely referral procedures.

Notably, the Uttarakhand government has invited doctors from other parts of the country, particularly those serving at AIIMS, to assist devotees during the upcoming Chardham pilgrimage.