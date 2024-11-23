Special relaxation for private FM radio operators under phase-III policy

The Government of India has approved a one-time special relaxation for automatic provisional empanelment of successful bidders from the Batch-III e-auction under FM Policy (Phase-III).

This relaxation, effective immediately upon the operationalization of their radio channels, grants provisional empanelment with the Central Bureau of Communications (CBC) for six months or until they qualify for regular empanelment under existing guidelines, a statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated.

During this provisional period, the base rate applicable to Private FM Radio stations without Indian Readership Survey (IRS) data will be applied. The initiative aims to provide immediate revenue benefits to radio operators in new cities, encouraging them to start operations promptly.

Advertisement

This decision is expected to accelerate the rollout of Private FM Radio services, ensuring broader access to radio broadcasting across the country. It reflects the Government’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the Ease of Doing Business in India by providing operational support and fostering a growth-friendly environment for the broadcasting sector, read the release.