Special intensive revision exercise progressing smoothly in Bihar: ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday asserted that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with its order dated 24 June.

As per instructions, draft electoral rolls that will be issued on 1 August will contain the names of persons whose enumeration forms are received. ”The exercise is progressing smoothly with the active cooperation of the electors,” it said in a press note.

As of today, at 6.00 PM, 2,87,98,460 Enumeration Forms i.e., 36.47 per cent of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar who are enrolled as of June 24, have been received. In the last 24 hours i.e. from 6.00 PM yesterday, 1,18,49,252 Enumeration Forms have been collected. There are still 18 days to go for the last date for the submission of forms, the ECI said.

The uploading of forms is also being done simultaneously with 11.26 percent of the nearly 7.90 crore electors uploaded till 6.00 PM today. The partially filled forms are also available for download on the ECI portal (https://voters.eci.gov.in) as well as on the ECINET App, and the filled forms can be uploaded by the elector himself on the ECINET App.

A total of 77,895 BLOs are going house-to-house to help the electors fill out their Enumeration Forms and collect them. Additionally, 20,603 BLOs are being appointed for the smooth and timely completion of the process.

Nearly 4 lakh volunteers, including government officials, NCC cadets, NSS members etc., are also working in the field to facilitate the elderly, PwD, sick, and vulnerable populations in the SIR process.

Besides, 239 EROs covering all 243 ACs, 963 AEROs, 38 DEOs and the CEO of the state are at the ground level to facilitate the electors to submit their forms. A total of 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties are also providing active support in the SIR process, the ECI added.