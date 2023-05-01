Special governance camp for West Pakistan refugees in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated a special governance camp for West Pakistani refugee families in the border area of Chakroi in RS Pura.

Addressing a large gathering on the occasion, the Lt governor said the camp aims to redress grievances, verify pending cases and create awareness about various welfare and self employment schemes and placement drive with focus on eligible candidates from displaced families.

“Article 370 and 35A had denied political rights & other benefits to West Pakistani refugee families and prevented their scope of progression and upward mobility. Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided them the rights enjoyed by other citizens of the country and they are no longer treated as refugees,” he said.

The Lt governor shared the UT Administration’s resolve to extend the benefits of government schemes to their families.

“The government is working with dedication & commitment to realise the dreams of the community. It is a fresh dawn, which offers the people limitless possibilities and a new hope to the youth. We will ensure they become architects of J&K’s strong and prosperous tomorrow,” added Sinha .

He also reiterated the government commitment to work for the larger interest of the displaced families

“Governance camp will act as an institutional structure to effectively resolve all the pending cases within a time frame and mitigate the problems of farmers. Our thrust will be on measures for economic and social development, social justice & equality,” observed the Lt Governor.

Ownership rights of lands to West Pakistani Refugees will be ensured by the UT administration on the directions of the Central Government, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor further assured every possible support and assistance from the government to the youth of West Pakistani refugee families in their entrepreneurial and business ventures. He also said all the opportunities for skill development and sports will be provided to the youth.